US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enovis were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enovis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Enovis by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enovis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enovis Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.