US Bancorp DE Has $654,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Baidu by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.
Baidu Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
