US Bancorp DE Has $664,000 Stake in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 213.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 8,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.03. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 9,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $288,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,870. This trade represents a 35.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,155 shares of company stock worth $4,959,535. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile



Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

