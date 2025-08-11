US Bancorp DE Has $684,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kinross Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Kinross Gold by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 975,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,447 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

