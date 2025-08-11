US Bancorp DE Has $685,000 Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark cut their price target on J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.4%

JJSF stock opened at $109.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $123.62. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.45. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $106.43 and a twelve month high of $180.80.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.