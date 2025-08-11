US Bancorp DE Has $746,000 Stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Potlatch by 41.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Potlatch by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Potlatch by 168.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Potlatch by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Potlatch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial raised Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Potlatch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. Potlatch Corporation has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

