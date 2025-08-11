US Bancorp DE Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

