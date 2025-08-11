US Bancorp DE Has $779,000 Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SW stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

