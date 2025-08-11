US Bancorp DE Has $782,000 Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,037,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.9%

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $221.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

