US Bancorp DE Has $811,000 Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.15 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

