US Bancorp DE Has $817,000 Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $64.09.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.