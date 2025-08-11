US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CM opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.7024 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.