US Bancorp DE Purchases 228 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $100.64 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

