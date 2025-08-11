US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,884 Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avient were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Avient by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Avient by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Avient Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $32.84 on Monday. Avient Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

