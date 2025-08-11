US Bancorp DE Purchases 437 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AECOM were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after acquiring an additional 691,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 580,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,820,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AECOM by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,114,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 99,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $121.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

