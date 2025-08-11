US Bancorp DE Purchases 519 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,019,000 after purchasing an additional 257,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 4,215.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 878,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 0.1%

Ciena stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,244.72. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,770,552.11. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,469 shares of company stock worth $2,817,891. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.