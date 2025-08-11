US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,300 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.40% of Orion Group worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 150,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 419,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,594.05. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 1.6%

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORN stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Wall Street Zen cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Orion Group

About Orion Group

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.