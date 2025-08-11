US Bancorp DE Purchases 820 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ball were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 11.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 11.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE BALL opened at $54.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.