US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 22,241.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

VTHR opened at $280.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $282.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.7666 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

