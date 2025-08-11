US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 651.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

