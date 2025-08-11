US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 147.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,139.08. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.6%

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

