US Bancorp DE Sells 10,771 Shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 454,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 179,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 180,945 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 576.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Trading Up 0.9%

TEF opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefonica SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Telefonica Increases Dividend

Telefonica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. Telefonica’s payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

