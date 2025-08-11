US Bancorp DE Sells 1,136 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $72.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
See Also
