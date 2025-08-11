US Bancorp DE Sells 13,669 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 221.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 50.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 145.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

