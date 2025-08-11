US Bancorp DE Sells 1,657 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $134,790.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,817,128.75. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $869,050. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

