US Bancorp DE Sells 3,718 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.37 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

