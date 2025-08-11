US Bancorp DE Sells 4,652 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

