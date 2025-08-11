US Bancorp DE Sells 496 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of ZION opened at $52.04 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

