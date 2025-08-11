US Bancorp DE Sells 709 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 168.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $2,131,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

