US Bancorp DE Sells 785 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordson were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $211.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.86.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

