US Bancorp DE Sells 880 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $136.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.61. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.