US Bancorp DE Trims Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in PVH by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

PVH Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE PVH opened at $72.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Insider Activity

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.