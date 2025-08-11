US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $91,087,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $48,611,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $47,049,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 659,283 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 405,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $80.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.