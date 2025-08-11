VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.