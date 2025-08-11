Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.82% and a negative return on equity of 170.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVOS opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 7.03. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVOS shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.60 to $6.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.25 target price on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

