Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.82% and a negative return on equity of 170.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VVOS opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 7.03. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.95.
About Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
