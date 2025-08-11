Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 274,997 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3%

WBA opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

