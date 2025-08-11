Wall Street Zen Downgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Hold

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. The trade was a 74.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,205.21. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

