Wall Street Zen Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Clearfield Stock Down 1.4%
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearfield by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 770.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 176,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
