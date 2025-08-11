Wall Street Zen Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLFD

Clearfield Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,279.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearfield by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 770.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 176,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.