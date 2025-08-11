Wall Street Zen Upgrades The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Buy

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of PNTG opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,275 shares in the company, valued at $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

