William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gogo

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gogo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.12 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 1.05%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $16.50 price target on Gogo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOGO

Gogo Stock Up 1.2%

Gogo stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.75 and a beta of 1.11. Gogo has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In related news, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,607,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,810. This trade represents a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $93,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,919,302. The trade was a 67.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,475,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after buying an additional 7,821,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 407,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.