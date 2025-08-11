William Blair Has Negative Estimate for Arhaus Q4 Earnings

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.39 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arhaus from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.56. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arhaus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

