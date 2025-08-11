William Blair Has Positive Outlook for ELAN Q4 Earnings

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

