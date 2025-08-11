William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for EHC Earnings

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $117.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 179.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.