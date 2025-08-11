WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. WillScot has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,643.60. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WillScot by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,294,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

