Wolfe Research Issues Negative Estimate for Biogen Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wolfe Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research analyst A. Hammond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $130.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $207.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.