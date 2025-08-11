Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woori Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Woori Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Woori Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Woori Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Woori Bank by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Bank Stock Down 0.2%

Woori Bank stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. Woori Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Woori Bank Profile

Woori Bank ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74). Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,790.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

