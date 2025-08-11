Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.41 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.