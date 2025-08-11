Xcel Brands (XELB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Xcel Brands to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 255.14%. On average, analysts expect Xcel Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.82. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Loren Robert W. D bought 124,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,273.50. This represents a 47.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Disanto purchased 91,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,970. The trade was a 842.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

