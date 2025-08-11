XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

