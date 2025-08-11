XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,128 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

